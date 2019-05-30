AT&T looking to fill 50 jobs in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AT&T is holding a hiring event in Evansville, Wednesday, June 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
They are looking to hire 50 Customer Service Representatives at the Evansville Call Center.
The company says candidates should have excellent communication skills, professional presentation, and a desire to close the deal on sales.
Candidates can meet with AT&T staffing and hiring managers, learn about AT&T career growth opportunities and benefits, fill out an application, and be interviewed during the open house.
It’s recommended you apply online ahead of time to help streamline the interview.
The hiring event will be at the AT&T Call Center at 5101 Vogel Road.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.