HS SOFTBALL: Jennings Co. vs Gibson So., 4A Regional Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the IHSAA 4A softball regional, 25-1, Gibson Southern, hosted Jennings County.
As usual, the Titans Lyndsi Adamson mystified more hitters tonight, striking out plenty of Panther batters
Tonight, she had plenty of run support too. That began in the first inning, as Hannah Long blasted a solo home run, to make it 1-0 Titans.
In the 2nd, Gibson Southern added on, as Colby Rogers lined a single into right-center field. Lauren Elpers scores from 2nd, as the catcher dropped the ball, and it was 2-1 Titans.
Then, Lauren Lingafelter blew it open, with a blast to the wall in right field. 2 more runs scored, to make it 4-0, and Gibson Southern wins the 4A regional title, 6-1, over Jennings County.
They’ll play in the 4A semistate, at Bedford, on Saturday, against Brownsburg.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.