Historic house on Riverside Dr. hit by another vehicle; 2nd time in a week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic house on Riverside Drive was hit by a vehicle for the second time in a week.
According to police, this second crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police say a vehicle was coming around the curve on Riverside when it missed road and went into the yard of the house and crashed into the truck from Saturday’s crash.
Police say the driver claimed he was looking down and when he looked up he was driving through the front yard of the house. Police say the driver passed initial intoxication tests.
Officials confirm there is additional structural damage to the house after this second crash, but no one was seriously hurt.
One lane of Riverside was blocked off in the area immediately after the crash, but it looks like on our riverfront camera it is back open. It’s possible you could run into some delays through that area today.
