Henderson Co. budget passes initial hearing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The first of two hurdles was cleared Tuesday morning as the Henderson County budget passed the initial hearing with all but one magistrate, Charlie McCollom, voting in favor.
Judge Executive Brad Schneider says it’s about a $30 million budget for the 2019-2020 budget.
And here are a few things to expect with the budget. The county will be getting all new voting machines, that alone is about $500,000. Plus, new dump trucks for the road department.
Emergency Management is also expected to be getting a new truck. There is also room in this budget for some employee raises and infrastructure needs such as the Ohio Drive project.
We’re told expenditures will be very similar to last year.
The big question is, though, pension uncertainty.
It will go for the final vote at their next meeting.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.