On alert for strong storms today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for storms today. Scattered showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day and into the night. A few of those storms could be strong or even severe. The primary threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, but hail is also possible.
Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies before falling back into the upper 60s overnight.
More scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday. I don’t see a major severe weather threat Thursday, but isolated damaging wind gusts may be possible. Thursday will also end our recent stretch of unseasonably hot weather as temperatures will only make it to around 80°.
Friday looks mostly dry, but a stray shower or storm is possible. There is a slightly better chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, but we will still get plenty of sunshine this weekend in between the rain chances. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Friday and Sunday but may reach into the mid 80s Saturday.
