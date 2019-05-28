Woman accused of driving drunk, crashing

Kirstan Johnson (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | May 28, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 11:58 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she drove under the influence.

Police say there were several calls about an intoxicated driver swerving all over the road around 2:00 p.m. Monday.

The callers said the driver hit several stationary objects, but kept driving.

Police say that same driver, 23-year-old Kirstan Johnson, eventually crashed at Boeke and Franklin.

Police say Johnson admitted she had been drinking.

Her charges include OMVWI with a BAC of .15% or more, hit and run, and driving without insurance.

