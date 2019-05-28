Woman accused of driving drunk, crashing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she drove under the influence.
Police say there were several calls about an intoxicated driver swerving all over the road around 2:00 p.m. Monday.
The callers said the driver hit several stationary objects, but kept driving.
Police say that same driver, 23-year-old Kirstan Johnson, eventually crashed at Boeke and Franklin.
Police say Johnson admitted she had been drinking.
Her charges include OMVWI with a BAC of .15% or more, hit and run, and driving without insurance.
