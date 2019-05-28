Violent crime on the rise around Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - These crimes have happened all over Evansville, from stabbings to shootings on the north, east, and south side.
EPD says these are all isolated incidents, none of them are connected. And, they say that’s what makes it challenging to draw up a plan to try and prevent these types of crimes in the future.
A fatal stabbing on Taylor Avenue took the life of Diamond Sheppard Rankin. It’s been an emotional time for those in the neighborhood since her passing last Thursday.
“You cannot be a human being if you can hate that much and take somebody’s life and be that comfortable. And these kids... they don’t even have a chance in this world,” said one nearby resident.
In five days, the Evansville Police Department has responded to four shootings and a fatal stabbing. EPD says an increased police presence may seem like a solution, but this issue with violent crime is much more complex.
“It’s not a successful plan just to throw a bunch of police officers into a geographical area and say ‘do something’. Because then what you start getting into is the lawfulness of your stops. You have to have reason to stop somebody,” said EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum.
EPD created the VIPER Unit a few years ago to decrease the amount of homicides but that unit focuses on specific individuals they have prior knowledge of. In these recent cases, EPD has been a reactionary force.
“There is a lot of things we are balancing while increasing our presence, while addressing the violence but trying to do it in a way that doesn’t erode trust and doesn’t violate peoples rights, and sometimes the answer for us as law enforcement is we are the reactionary force,” said Cullum.
Neighbors we talked to today say the solution may start with family conversations at home.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.