Two taken to hospital after Posey Co. fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cause of an overnight fire is under investigation in Posey County.
The fire broke out around 1:30 Tuesday morning at a home on Lower Mount Vernon Rd.
Dispatch says all seven people living in the home were able to make it out of that home. Two of them were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire crews on scene said that fire appeared to be contained to the attic, but it was hard to get to.
