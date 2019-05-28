Tri-State local competing for Miss Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Gabby Bradley was born and raised in Owensboro and even works here at Kentucky Wesleyan College. She tells us it’s an honor to represent her hometown.
Gabby won Miss Belle of Louisville in September to be one of over 30 contestants competing in the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition. Gabby says her experience has prepared her for the job to represent the Commonwealth.
“Miss Kentucky is a full-time job and being in a full-time job for a year where I traveled the state, it’s really similar to Miss Kentucky. So, I’m looking forward to making that connection with the judges," said Gabby.
Gabby’s platform for the competition is called “Hope” which supports families with chronic illnesses or injuries.
“I would have loved to have someone who was like me that had gone through challenges and who had overcame adversity. But I never had that. I never had that role model to look up to. So I would be able to be that for children here in our state," said Gabby.
For the second straight year, a woman from Daviess County is competing for Miss Kentucky.
Last year, Katie Bouchard of Owensboro won the competition, moving on to compete in Miss America, the largest scholarship organization for women in the world.
2019′s Miss Kentucky will be crowned on June 8.
