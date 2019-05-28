Top honors handed out at Tuesday’s Rotary Club of Evansville’s Luncheon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Top honors were handed out at Tuesday’s Rotary Club of Evansville’s Luncheon.
Ron and Connie Romain were named 2019′s Civic Award winners.
The Romains have provided support for many non-profits across the area. Their focus is providing education, especially in the youth.
They say they were surprised by the announcement. Ron says he enjoys giving back to the place where he’s lived his whole life.
“It is our home. You need to give back to your home. You need to improve your home and that future state that I was talking about... I have this picture in mind what Evansville can be and I’m gonna do everything I can to help drive us there," said Ron and Connie Romain.
The Civic Award dates back to 1927 when Edward Mead Johnson was the first recipient.
