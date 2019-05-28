Sharp blade found placed on Sturgis park playground

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, police are investigating after a knife blade was found planted on a playground. The mom who found the knife is now warning others on social media.
A toddler was taken to play in the park in Sturgis over the weekend.
“Apparently the mother said that the son walked up to her and said ‘look— I found a treasure’,” Sturgis Mayor Doug Rogers said.
But instead, the item was blade. It was found wedged between two boards on the playground with the point facing up.
“It’s a sad world, somebody would do something like that to try to hurt kids,” neighbor David King told 14 News.
The mother let Rogers know she was told to just throw the blade away. So, it was in a trash can at the park. But the Mayor says even that was too risky so he came to dig it out.
“She was just doing as she was instructed, so I just wanted to come down here (as Mayor) so that no one else could be potentially harmed by this,” Rogers explained.
The park is supposed to closed after dark but neighbors say that rule is often disregarded.
Mayor Doug Rogers says police will be patrolling the park area more often and the city is considering adding cameras in the future.
“Oh yeah, I’ve been seeing the police come back and forth over here looking,” King added.
The boy was not hurt and the blade is being handed over to police.
