Pedestrian clipped by truck’s side-view mirror in Ohio Co.
May 28, 2019 at 9:03 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 9:03 AM

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Ohio County Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 5 a.m. near the 5000 block of U S Highway 231 South in Cromwell.

Deputies say 18-year-old Dylan Blair, of Cromwell, had been walking southbound in the northbound lane on U S Highway 231 South, on or near the fog line, when he was struck with the side-view mirror of a passing truck driven by 28-year-old Joseph Blacklock, of Cromwell.

Blair was taken to Owensboro Health for treatment. No word on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

