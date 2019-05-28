Pedestrian clipped by truck’s side-view mirror in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Ohio County Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says it happened around 5 a.m. near the 5000 block of U S Highway 231 South in Cromwell.
Deputies say 18-year-old Dylan Blair, of Cromwell, had been walking southbound in the northbound lane on U S Highway 231 South, on or near the fog line, when he was struck with the side-view mirror of a passing truck driven by 28-year-old Joseph Blacklock, of Cromwell.
Blair was taken to Owensboro Health for treatment. No word on his condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
