Officials: Body found in Ohio River believed to be woman who fell from boat

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A body found in the Ohio River is believed to be that of a woman who fell from a boat last Saturday, according to Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife officials.
The body was located by a boater around 11:30 a.m. Monday near Constance Marina in Hebron.
The 31-year-old Whitney Crank from Erlanger fell overboard when the boat she was riding in hit the wake from another boat near the Brent Spence Bridge.
No word on a cause of death as an autopsy still needs to be performed.
Officials say no foul play is suspected.
“It is believed to be an accident. A tragic one at that. But there are some inconsistencies reported by witnesses, so we’ll be looking into that,” Lt. Patrick Brannen, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife said.
Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials are reminding people to wear life jackets when you’re on a boat, especially one that is moving.
They confirmed that Whitney was not wearing one at the time of the accident and the boat she was on was moving at the time.
One of Whitney’s friends told FOX19 NOW that everyone who loved her can rest easy and come together to celebrate her life, knowing she has been found.
