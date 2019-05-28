Neighborhood Watch: Poseyville man facing drunk driving charges, EPD arrested man for exposing himself

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Poseyville man is facing drunk driving charges.
Evansville Police say 53-year-old Michael Kennett was spotted around 2:00 Monday afternoon.
A witness followed Kennett and told police he was driving erratically. The witness says Kennett almost hit another car, pulled into the parking lot of the west side Arby’s, hit the curb, drove into the grass, backed up, and hit the curb again.
The witness says Kennett stumbled into the restaurant and ordered a meal, sat down, took a few bites, and fell asleep.
Police say Kennett was still passed out when they got there. They say a portable breath test showed his BAC was .483.
---------------------------
An Evansville Woman is facing several charges after police say she drove under the influence.
Police say several callers reported an intoxicated driver swerving all over the road Monday afternoon.
The callers said the driver hit several stationary objects, but kept driving.
Police say 23-year-old Kirstan Johnson eventually crashed at Boeke and Franklin.
They say Johnson admitted she had been drinking.
Her charges include Operating While Intoxicated with a BAC of .15 percent or more, hit and run, and driving without insurance.
---------------------------
Evansville Police arrested a man for exposing himself at the west side Walmart.
An employee told police that 29-year-old Matthew Gogarty was in the area where online orders are delivered to your car.
When the employee got to Gogarty’s car, she says he was exposed from the waist down.
The employee walked away from the car and told a co-worker. Police were able to track Gogarty down based on information from the online order.
