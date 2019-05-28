Mostly sunny and hot today, Alert Day for storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will start off mostly sunny, but we’ll see more clouds in the afternoon. I can’t completely rule out a stray pop-up shower, but we’ll most likely stay dry. It will be another unseasonably hot and humid day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Much like yesterday, it will also be rather breezy with winds out of the southwest at around 8 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the low 70s. A few showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night, but most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday.
We have added an Alert Day Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected on and off throughout the day. The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms are possible. The primary threat will be damaging winds along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.
The showers and storms will continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday, but it looks like the severe weather threat will be limited to Wednesday. We may get a brief break from the rain Thursday night into Friday morning before more rain chances arrive Friday afternoon.
If you’re not a fan of the heat, the good news is this rain will cool us off. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s Wednesday but our highs will fall back into the lower 80s for the rest of the week, which is where our temperatures should be this time of year.
