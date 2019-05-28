Mostly sunny and hot today, Alert Day for storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will start off mostly sunny, but we’ll see more clouds in the afternoon. I can’t completely rule out a stray pop-up shower, but we’ll most likely stay dry. It will be another unseasonably hot and humid day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Much like yesterday, it will also be rather breezy with winds out of the southwest at around 8 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.