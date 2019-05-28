Local student to compete in national Spelling Bee

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the start of the national spelling bee, and a local student will be one of the spellers.
Pranav Chandar of Newburgh will be representing our area sponsored by the Evansville Area Regional Spelling Bee.
Pranav is currently a sixth grader at North Middle School. This year he’ll compete against 524 other spellers, the largest group ever.
Our Washington DC Bureau plans to bring you exclusive coverage of the 92nd National Spelling Bee Tuesday.
