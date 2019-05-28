EWSU experiencing technical difficulties with billing software

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer is experiencing technical difficulties with its billing software.
City officials say the problem is causing a 10-day delay for some bills.
Those customers can still make payments based on the average of past bills. If they overpay, the overage will be reimbursed. If you underpay, the amount left will be added to the next bill. This is according to Ella Johnson. She will be tweeting this info out soon.
We’re told there will be no late fees or shut off notices for those affected.
