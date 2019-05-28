Evansville officials announce 18-24 month-long project that will cause road closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Haynie’s Corner area will see detours, lane shifts, and road closures for awhile as a project gets underway.
Officials, including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, announced on Tuesday a three stage project that will last 18-24 months. The three stages of this project are: road work, Vectren/gas, and water.
City Engineer Brent Schmitt broke down the the first phase of the project, which will begin on June 3.
Schmitt says this phase will include waterline replacements and upgrades for the area. He says this will close 2nd Street and Adams Avenue for five weeks.
Phase 1A will force a section of 2nd Street, from Washington to College, to close while waterline work is being done in this phase. Schmitt says they hope to have this round of the project complete by early-mid September.
Officials say businesses and residents in the area have been told additional parking will be made for them during the project.
