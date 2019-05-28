EPD: Man arrested in connection to Memorial Day shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting at an apartment complex on Memorial Day.
According to EPD, Willie Pickett, 37, has been arrested for Battery with a Firearm, which they say is in the connection to the shooting that happened Monday on Eden Court.
Police say they were given information that Pickett was the suspect. In their news release, police stated he was found in a nearby apartment.
The shooting investigation started at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Eden Court on Evansville’s east side shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. This is a heavily traveled area with hundreds of apartments, right off North Green River Road and Vogel.
The area became an active crime scene when police learned there was a shooter on the loose, and a huge perimeter was set up to keep people safe.
We later learned that a man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was grilling out at Eden apartments and got into a fight with another man.
EPD tells us Donald Burkett, 37, was shot in the upper chest, but he was able to speak to the officers and give them information on where he thought the suspect was.
