EPD investigating shooting on Evansville’s east side, person of interest detained

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Eden Court on Evansville’s east side.
Sgt. Brown with EPD tells us a man was shot in the upper chest, but he was able to speak to the officers and give them information on where the shooter was.
EPD says the shooting happened in the Eden Place apartments and the victim is undergoing medical treatment.
Police tells us they get at least one Shots Fired call at the apartment complex a week.
The Evansville Police Department say they have a person of interest detained.
Dispatch says the call came in around 6:56 p.m.
Officers had a perimeter set up for the active crime scene, turning residents away, not allowing them to enter the area.
Our team is on scene and we’ll update you when we have more information.
EPD is asking for anyone with information to call them or leave an anonymous tip with WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.