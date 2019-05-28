EPD arrest man for indecent exposure after incident at Walmart

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Evansville Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew Gogarty for indecent exposure following an incident at the west side Walmart.
Police say they were called to the store on April 29 after Gogarty exposed himself to a female employee.
Authorities say the employee told police that Gogarty was in a car around the area where online orders are delivered to your car, and when the employee went to the car, she says Gogarty was exposed from the waist down.
The news release states, the employee walked away from the car and told a co-worker. Police say they were able to track Gogarty down based on information from the online order and was arrested Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.