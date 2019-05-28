Diamond Lake Resort recovering from storm damage

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Power lines and trees are down all around Diamond Lake Resort, but the owner tells us it’s a miracle no one was hurt.
Emergency management says wind gusts of up to 70 mph ripped through the area on Saturday.
“When it got here, for the first 10 minutes or so it was just a really hard rain," Brian Smith the owner of Diamond Lake Resort said. "And then in the last two to four minutes, boy it just kept getting worse and worse and worse.”
Trees toppled on RVs and cars, some taking out power lines.
“We have a tree every 15 or 20 feet and we had people every five or 10 feet," Smith said. "So it’s just crazy that no one got injured.”
Smith says he is relieved no one was hurt and is thankful so many campers and community members came out to help clean up.
“It was people helping people," Smith said. "Humans helping humans in time of need.”
Smith says they are open for business as usual, but it will take them a couple of weeks to get back to normal.
