Democratic Party Central Committee voices support for Robinson after resignation from party

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party Central Committee is coming out in support of Councilwoman Connie Robinson.
Tuesday morning, the committee released this statement in support of Robinson after her resignation from the Democratic Party in the wake of May 20th’s Evansville City Council meeting:
“The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party Central Committee met in closed session May 24 to discuss the fallout of the May 20th Evansville City Council Meeting where Councilperson Connie Robinson advanced the name of Reverend William Payne as a candidate for the Commission of the Social Status of African American Males. It is our position that Councilperson Robinson, who is the only African American on the Council and who has worked her entire career as an advocate for the African American community, should be deferred to as an authority on individuals most appropriate for the Commission. Instead of acknowledging that people of color have a unique and valuable perspective on their own community, Reverend Payne’s suitability for the Commission was attacked, and in his absence, his character assaulted. We consider the negative statements made about Rev. Payne at the Council meeting irresponsible and defamatory. While it is true that Reverend Payne has experienced the difficult conditions of the African American male in Evansville first-hand, he has also worked tirelessly to give back and make his community better. The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party Central Committee condemns the attack on Reverend Payne’s character, and we hope that he continues his fight for social justice in Evansville. Moving forward, we hope City Council members who voted against Reverend Payne take the opportunity to visit one of the outreach programs he has established to experience firsthand his good works and reconsiders his value to the Commission.”
Also, in a Facebook post from Democratic Party Chairperson Scott Danks to Rev. William Payne, Danks says he believes fellow democrats Missy Mosby and Jonathan Weaver, as well as republicans Justin Elpers and Michelle Mercer should resign.
Video from May 20th’s City Council Meeting shows Robinson walking out during a vote to appoint Rev. Payne to the Commission on Social Status of African American Males.
Robinson and Jonathan Weaver voted yes. The other six voted no.
(The discussion starts at 38:25)
In her resignation letter to Danks, Robinson said:
“I am writing to resign the affiliation that I have had for many years with the Democratic Party of Vanderburgh County. After allegations of racist activities in a Democratic primary campaign and malicious statements made against an African-American community activist during a recent Evansville City Council meeting, I came to the conclusion that the local Democratic Party has become a party of regression and racist sentiments that my conscience will no longer allow me to be a part of. The Democratic Party’s leadership which fails to take a stand or make a statement condemning these actions is in effect condoning both. I have watched in the last four years as the “Party of the People” has dissolved into a party of intolerance. I will finish out my term as an Independent who is not identified by party affiliation, but instead by the principles that guide those of us who believe that this community is for all people and not just a few backward political operatives who sit on the City Council. It seems that the Democratic Party is no longer a party that welcomes people who look like me. I can only hope that someday it will change and welcome substantive inclusion,” said Robinson in the letter.
