Church’s monthly program offers help for single moms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hills Church in Evansville is giving back to single moms.
On Tuesday, they provided free oil changes at Express Lube on Royal Avenue.
Church officials say often times parents put the needs of their kids before services like car maintenance. The work is done on the last Tuesday of each month.
They say they can accommodate about 30 cars during this monthly program.
“There is a great need and taking care of your car sometimes is the least of the need," Rick Kyle, Hills Church Preacher, explains. "You’ve got to put food on the table, you got to take care of the kids and get them here and there. Sometimes that gets shifted to the back but we want to help them keep their cars running as long as we can.”
The Hills Church also provides gifts at Christmas time and helps out during back-to-school time.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.