Building Authority recommends service to manage construction costs for jail expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Building Authority is recommending Garmong Services to manage construction costs for the jail expansion.
Commissioners discussed it at their meeting Tuesday. They say they want to see the costs of designs before moving forward with the recommended 750-bed expansion at the overcrowded jail.
We’re told hiring construction managers will not cost the county extra money.
It’s already part of the package deal with the contracted design team.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.