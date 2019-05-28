On alert for a few strong storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Hot and humid air remains trapped over the Tri-State. Highs will push toward 90 again on Wednesday. A weakening weather system will move in from the west overnight and early Wednesday. A few showers and storms are possible in the morning, toward the end of the commute. If the atmosphere is able to recover and temperatures bounce back up, stronger storms with damaging winds and hail may form in the late afternoon hours. More showers and storms possible on Thursday and Friday, but they will be scattered. Temperatures will ratchet down into the lower 80s on Thursday and stay there through the weekend.