82-year-old now over 20 half-marathons after Memorial Day run at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some people started their Memorial Day by putting one foot in front of the other to honor our veterans.
The 4th annual Evansville Memorial Day run at Garvin park offered different distances for runners: 10-K, a 5-K, and a kids fun run.
Runners of all ages participated, including 82-year-old Genevieve Perry. She crossed the finish line in less than 35 minutes.
Perry says it wasn’t her personal best, but she just loves the thrill of running.
“I’ve done it every year,” Perry says. “I’ve done a lot of 5-K’s. In fact, between my 10-K’s and 10-mile half-marathon, I’ve done over 20 half-marathons and I’ve got over 140 trophies and over 140 medals, I counted them.”
Perry plans to continue to run as long as her body will let her.
All proceeds of the Memorial Day race go to the Indiana chapter of Rolling Thunder.
