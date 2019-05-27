1 teenager killed, another injured after being hit by train on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager has died after being hit by a train in Louisville.
The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday from Taylorsville and Pope Lick Road, according to LMPD.
Police said one teenager, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another female teenager was also injured. She was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Neither of the teens have been identified.
The area is notoriously dangerous. It’s said to be the home of the alleged “Pope Lick Monster." The Louisville folklore of a creature that’s part man, part goat has drawn people to the are for years.
There have been a number of deaths and accidents at this trestle since it’s construction. The most recent was when a train hit and killed a woman from Ohio in 2016. But there are signs telling those in the area to keep out.
The Norfolk Southern trained was operating in general freight service at the time of the incident, according to the corporation, and was en route to St. Louis.
“Norfolk Southern reminds the public that it is extremely dangerous and also trespassing to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks,” Norfolk said in a statement to WAVE 3 News. “People should cross tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution. Norfolk Southern extends its condolences to everyone affected by this tragic incident.”
The train corporation also said they are cooperating with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.