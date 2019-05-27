Steamy start to the week with morning storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny, hot and humid weather will start the week. A few isolated t-storms can’t be ruled out during the heat of the day, but the likelihood is very low. Highs will flirt with 90 on Tuesday. A cold front sags into the Tri-State on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday morning, and a few may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Rain should move out by Wednesday afternoon and highs will recover to the middle 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Thursday and Friday. Daily highs will ease into the lower 80s for the end of the week. Warm and dry for the weekend.