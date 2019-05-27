Retired Navy doctor delivers passionate speech during ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today's ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery was one of solemnity and honor. Hundreds sat among the graves of those who gave their lives.
Retired U.S. Navy Captain Dr. Mark Browning delivered a passionate address.
“It is the solider, who salutes the flag, is draped by the flag. It is the soldier, yes the soldier, that gave us our freedom," said Browning.
"The longer you live in a country, the older you get, the more you appreciate the fine things that we have. If we don't have soldiers defending us over the multiple wars we've had, the constitution would not be any good."
But along with honoring the lives lost, the ceremony also celebrated the great nation they helped to build.
“All of these guys who lay here, have never seen this day. They fell upon foreign shores and never got back to enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy right now,” said Ken Selby of American Legion Post 8.
Although Memorial Day is set aside for remembering, Browning says that we should always keep those in mind who carried this country’s freedom on their shoulders
“Remember the loved ones who helped create our country. And that is why I think that Memorial Day is such a great day because of it’s importance to our country," said Browning.
