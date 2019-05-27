73rd Memorial Day service held at Henderson park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Hundreds of people attended a Memorial Day service in Central Park.
Retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel David Roberts was the featured speaker. Roberts, a proud local, finished his military career in 2000 as the director of mission support for the Air Force inspector General at Kirtland base.
Wreath placement, rifle volley, taps and music by the Henderson County High School band were all part of this ceremony set in front of more than 5,000 crosses.
“I have a cross for my husband, Bill Shelby and I have a cross for my son, Scott Rice," said Beth Shelby, a Henderson resident. "My son was in the US Air Force, and my husband was in the US Army, slash he worked for the Air Force.”
As many walked in the park, some might have noticed a special table reserved to honor those who are missing. This was the 73rd year for the event.
