Memorial Day ceremony held to honor fallen soldiers at Locust Hill

Memorial Day ceremony held to honor fallen soldiers at Locust Hill
Along with the 21-Gun Salute, officials read the names of those that have recently fallen. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | May 27, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 2:36 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in gathered at Locust Hill Cemetery on Monday to pay tribute on Memorial Day.

Along with the 21-Gun Salute, officials read the names of those that have recently fallen.

Each year, the Vanderburgh County Veterans Council says this is a way to remember the service men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Ceremony held to honor fallen soldiers at Locust Hill

“We always remember, because never forget and we never forget because we always try to remember," Russ Jones, Commander, Vanderburgh County Veterans Council, explains. "These sacrifices, they deserve our honor.”

Organizers place flags at every grave site for those that have fallen.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.