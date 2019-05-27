Memorial Day ceremony held to honor fallen soldiers at Locust Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in gathered at Locust Hill Cemetery on Monday to pay tribute on Memorial Day.
Along with the 21-Gun Salute, officials read the names of those that have recently fallen.
Each year, the Vanderburgh County Veterans Council says this is a way to remember the service men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
“We always remember, because never forget and we never forget because we always try to remember," Russ Jones, Commander, Vanderburgh County Veterans Council, explains. "These sacrifices, they deserve our honor.”
Organizers place flags at every grave site for those that have fallen.
