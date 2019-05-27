Jackie Young Strong in Pro Debut with Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WFIE) - Back in early April, Princeton native, Jackie Young, decided she was ready to turn pro, so she left Notre Dame, after her junior season. Soon after, the Las Vegas Aces, made her the number one pick in the WNBA draft.
Sunday night, Young made her professional basketball debut, as the Aces opened up their season, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Young had a scoreless first half, but then she got her offense going in the third quarter, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for eight points.
In addition to Young’s eight point effort, she added one steal and one rebound, in her 23 minutes of game action.
Vegas went on to beat the Sparks, 83-70, to start the season, 1-0. They face the Phoenix Mercury, next time out, on the road.
