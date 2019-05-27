EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting

May 26, 2019 at 9:22 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 10:14 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police confirm one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

It happened in the 600 block of Cross Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police tell us a man was shot outside one of the apartment buildings and ran to a nearby apartment for help. He was taken to the hospital for surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they do not have a suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information should call police.

