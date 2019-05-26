18-year-old accused of rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Evansville Police Department arrested 18-year-old Diego Hanisch of Evansville early Sunday morning and is facing rape charges.
According to the affidavit, police responded to a rape call around 2:00 Sunday morning.
The victim told officers that Hanisch and her were in the basement of her home when she says he had forced sex with her against her will.
Police say the victim got away from Hanisch and locked herself in her room. The victim told police he was in the basement of the home, passed out from drinking throughout the night.
Hanisch was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing rape charges. He has since bonded out.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.