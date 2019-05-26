2 women arrested after trying to return stolen merchandise, fleeing from police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested 32-year-old Megan Schmitt and 26-year-old Jessica Holtzclaw-Case after they tried to exchange stolen merchandise for cash at a local retail store.
Police were called to the store of Schmitt falsely told an employee that a store manager had authorized the return, even though she didn’t have a receipt.
The store’s loss prevention officer saw Schmitt take several items from their displays while Holtzclaw-Case acted as the lookout. They say Schmitt then tried to exchange the unpaid items for cash, but the store policy prevented the return of cash.
When officers arrived on scene, the loss prevention officer pointed out the car the two women had gotten into.
When officers pulled into the row where the suspects were parked, Holtzclaw-Case drove off through the parking lot, cutting through parked cars to avoid the officer.
Holtzclaw-Case eventually stopped at a nearby business where Schmitt got out of the car and ran away from the officers. A civilian saw what was happening and helped stop Schmitt. She was taken into custody after a struggle.
Holtzclaw-Case was arrested without incident. She also had her two small children in the car during the incident
Both were taken to Vanderburgh County Jail. Holtzclaw-Case is facing a theft charge. Schmitt was arrested for theft, resisting law enforcement, and also had a warrant.
