Partly sunny and hot Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and even a few severe thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State this afternoon, but that rain will taper off as we head into the evening and overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Memorial Day will be partly sunny and hotter than normal with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Most of the day looks dry, but a stray pop-up shower can’t be completely ruled out.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s again on Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. It will most likely stay dry during the day on Tuesday, but rain chances return to the forecast late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves in from the west and the cold front draped behind it swings through the Tri-State. Right now, no severe weather is expected. That cold front will help bring our temperatures back to normal with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and lower 80s for the end of the week.
