Honor Flight veterans return home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Families, friends, and even strangers were all line up with posters in hand ready to surprise and welcome home their veterans.
85 veterans walked through the parade.
Bag pipes rang out and crowds cheered.
All for veterans who were chosen by the community around them to experience a day in D.C.
We spoke with a lot of people during the parade.
Many of them just in shock and emotional about all the love they were seeing tonight.
Participants say they can’t thank them enough for their sacrifice.
“It’s electric here! Everybody is very patriotic there’s people dressed up like Uncle Sam. Everybody’s got t-shirts, and flags. It’s just a great American atmosphere. I love it! We’re excited to see my dad and have him home. He’s never been to Washington DC before, so it’s really an exciting day for him” said Sheryl Ferguson
The next Honor Flight will be on October 5.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.