Grand Slam surprise for Challenger League baseball player

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For Elijah Nurrenbern, Sunday was just another day at the ballpark. He took the field, got loosened up and waited for his spot in the lineup.
But something has been missing. Elijah’s dad, Jeremiah Nurrenbern, has been deployed over in Poland and has not seen his son in nine months. Elijah had been expecting his dad to return home this summer.
Little did he know, his dad was already there hiding in a shed, nearby at the ballpark. After hearing his name announced, Elijah stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and ripped one into left field. After touching them all, a special surprise awaited at home plate... his dad.
“That was probably one of my top moments. At first he didn’t even recognize who I was and then when he realized who it was... his emotions are too much for him right now,” said Jeremiah Nurrenbern.
It was a reunion nine months in the making. Challenger League president Matt Pokorney said he was honored to help make that special moment happen.
“To see one of our kids have a great moment, that’s what we try to do every single week,” said Pokorney.
Now with father and son back together again, a busy summer awaits.
“We camp and he already has a list of fishing and stuff like that to do, so we are going to be doing that kind of stuff. Social media, camera phones and stuff, it just doesn’t do justice to seeing them up close and to get hug them and everything," said Nurrenbern.
