2 arrested after Saturday’s sobriety checkpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday near the intersection of NW Second Street and S. Third Avenue.
The checkpoint went from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and a total of 78 vehicles were diverted into the checkpoint.
During the checkpoint, only two were arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
66-year-old James Floyd of Corydon, Kentucky was arrested, having a .11 BrAC.
And, 29-year-old Michial Harris II of Evansville was arrested, having a .10 BrAC. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with an open container.
