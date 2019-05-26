2 arrested after Saturday’s sobriety checkpoint

2 arrested after Saturday’s sobriety checkpoint
(Left) James Floyd, 66. (Right) Michial Harris II, 29. Vanderburgh Co. Jail
May 26, 2019 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 11:54 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday near the intersection of NW Second Street and S. Third Avenue.

The checkpoint went from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and a total of 78 vehicles were diverted into the checkpoint.

During the checkpoint, only two were arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

66-year-old James Floyd of Corydon, Kentucky was arrested, having a .11 BrAC.

And, 29-year-old Michial Harris II of Evansville was arrested, having a .10 BrAC. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with an open container.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.