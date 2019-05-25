Truck drives into, damages historic home in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic home in downtown Evansville was severely damaged after a truck crashed into it.
It happened early around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of SE Riverside Drive.
Police tell us the driver of the truck fell asleep and ran into the building. We’re told no charges have been filed.
The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
No one currently lives in the home.
The Evansville Building Commission has the building roped off right now while they assess the damage.
