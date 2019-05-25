Tri-State restaurants, businesses raising money for Alcoa employee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Restaurants and businesses have joined together to help raise money for an Alcoa employee who was severely burned during his shift.
Each business has a donation box set up for Elliot Bailey. His family said that any support is truly appreciated.
If you would like to help, you can visit any of the following establisments:
Amy's On Franklin
Be Happy Pie Company
Buds Rockin' Bar & Grill
Corner Bar & Grill
Culinary innovations
Fox Pools of Evansville
Franklin St. Pizza Factory
Franklin St. Tavern
Lamasco Bar and Grill
Leroys Tavern
Milk and Sugar Scoop Shoppe
Pistons Bar and Grill
Sportsman's Bar and Grill
Thyme in the Kitchen
