Tri-State restaurants, businesses raising money for Alcoa employee
By Jake Embrey | May 25, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 6:17 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Restaurants and businesses have joined together to help raise money for an Alcoa employee who was severely burned during his shift.

Each business has a donation box set up for Elliot Bailey. His family said that any support is truly appreciated.

If you would like to help, you can visit any of the following establisments:

Amy's On Franklin

Be Happy Pie Company

Buds Rockin' Bar & Grill

Corner Bar & Grill

Culinary innovations

Fox Pools of Evansville

Franklin St. Pizza Factory

Franklin St. Tavern

Lamasco Bar and Grill

Leroys Tavern

Milk and Sugar Scoop Shoppe

Pistons Bar and Grill

Sportsman's Bar and Grill

Thyme in the Kitchen

