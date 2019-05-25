Summer-like heat and spotty rain chances

Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs around 90°, but more showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night through Thursday as a low pressure system swings just north of the Tri-State with a cold front draped behind it. Once again, a few strong storms with hail and gusty winds are possible, but heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats. That cold front will also help bring our temperatures back to normal with highs in the low 80s for the end of the week.