Summer-like heat and spotty rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few isolated showers and storms rolled through the Tri-State this afternoon, but those have since tapered off and we will mostly likely stay dry for the rest of the night. Our temperatures will be very mild tonight, only falling to around 70° under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be another unseasonably hot day across the Tri-State with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values around 90°. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible, mainly in the afternoon. A strong storm with gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out, but heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.
Memorial Day will be another scorcher with high temperatures nearly 10° above normal for this time of year in the upper 80s to near 90°. It looks like we will see a few clouds throughout the day, but plenty of sunshine will still make it through. A few spotty showers are possible, mainly north of I-64, but most of the day will be dry.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs around 90°, but more showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night through Thursday as a low pressure system swings just north of the Tri-State with a cold front draped behind it. Once again, a few strong storms with hail and gusty winds are possible, but heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats. That cold front will also help bring our temperatures back to normal with highs in the low 80s for the end of the week.
