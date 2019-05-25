Owensboro Catholic Baseball Ends District Title Drought

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school baseball, Owensboro Catholic did something, that hasn't been done in their program, for 14 years. The Aces won the 9th district championship, Wednesday.
The last time Catholic celebrated a district title, was in 2005, when they beat Apollo, en-route, to the state tournament. Since then, Owensboro Catholic hasn’t been to state, or even, the third region tournament, meaning, they hadn’t won a single district tourney game, in 14 years! What’s more, they broke this long drought, with only two seniors.
Owensboro Catholic will take on Meade County, at 10 a.m., on Memorial Day, in the 3rd region tournament, at Shifley Park.
