OCSO: Investigation leads to couple arrested, facing drug trafficking charges

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - After an investigation by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office into the alleged use and selling of methamphetamine led to the arrest of a Fordsville couple.
Christopher Brown, 28, and Jacqulynn Fredell, 29, had been avoiding contact with police since they issued a warrant for Brown to an unrelated charge.
Officers were able to find Brown and Fredell in the 1800 block of State Route 54 West on May 21 around 8:00 in the morning.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the two and detectives had conducted controlled buys from the pair months before their arrest.
They were arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center and are facing a list of drug related charges.
