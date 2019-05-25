Neighbors stress crime tip reporting after recent violent spike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cathy Davidson found herself only blocks away from an active crime scene Thursday afternoon.
Police were investigating a violent assault on the 800 block of Taylor Ave, and at the time, had no suspects.
“That panicked me, because I was at the park at the time," Davidson said. "I knew there was a bunch of kids and families out here, and we knew there was someone potentially out there.”
Davidson, already uneasy from what was happening down the road, heard there was another crime investigation unfolding a few blocks away. Later that evening, police were investigating multiple shots fired at the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
“It is very upsetting to see all of this going on," Davidson added, “considering the whole neighborhood has worked vigilantly to curb the crime, the stabbings and the shootings in our area.”
Davidson is on the leadership team for the Tepe Park Neighborhood Association. She also serves as the south sector vice president for United Neighborhoods of Evansville.
Like others in the area, she keeps a keen eye out for her neighborhood.
She wants you to know, she’s not the only one who cares.
“We try to do the best we can to look out for each other, but the big thing is, is, you have to call in crime," stressed Davidson. "You have to report it. You don’t have to give in information. You can report anonymously, but if you never report the problems they’re never going to get taken care of.”
The anonymous crime tip line for Vanderburgh County is (1) 800-78-CRIME.
