Jasper Police: 'Hostile’ man arrested after being tased

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Shoals, Indiana man was arrested after becoming hostile with a Jasper Police officer, saying that he wanted to fight.
According to the press release, an officer with Jasper Police responded to a call around 6:17 Saturday morning about a man inside a home in the 400 block of W. Sixth Street who wasn’t welcome.
The reporter told Jasper Police that the man, 36-year-old James Honeycutt, was yelling, belligerent, and was refusing to leave.
When the officer arrived, Honeycutt stepped outside and refused to follow the officer’s requests. The new release states that Honeycutt was hostile and confrontational with police, and he began jumping up and down, saying he wanted to fight.
Authorities say Honeycutt ran towards the officer ignoring his command to stop. Jasper Police tased Honeycutt and took him into custody.
A syringe was found on Honeycutt.
He was treated on scene by EMS before being taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
Honeycutt is facing resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and possession charges.
Memorial EMS and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.
