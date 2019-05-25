EPD: Three hurt during shooting at house party

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting at a house party late Friday night.
Officers were called to 2012 North 5th Avenue at 11:45 p.m. for a report of a large party.
When they arrived on the scene, they heard gunfire coming from inside the home and called for backup.
Officers say they heard more gunfire coming from inside while dozens of teens and young adults started leaving.
During their search of the home, they found three females who had been shot. Officers had to apply tourniquets to two of the victims to stop blood loss.
All three were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Police say because of the number of people leaving the home, the shooter(s) were able to get away without being identified. A handgun was found on the basement floor, but police don’t know who left it there.
We’re told 77 people were detained as possible witnesses. Police have not identified any suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
