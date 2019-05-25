Car wash supports THRIVE

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon Police and firefighters invited the public to have their cars cleaned for a good cause.
First responders were washing cars all Saturday morning.
THRIVE serves children from Kindergarten through 8th grade in Mount Vernon, and tries to focus on educating young children in programs that deal with STEM, literacy, and fine arts.
Both the fire and police departments volunteer their time to the program on a regular basis, and they wanted to help more by doing this fundraiser.
The executive director of THRIVE told us that these events unite the community and they are always looking for volunteers.
