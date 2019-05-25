Burdette Park opens pool for the summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Budette Park opened their Aquatic Center for the first day of the season on Saturday.
They will be open now until the beginning of August.
The park director said that it takes over two months to get the pools ready for opening day. The pools hold over a million and a half gallons of water.
Burdette just finished installing new lockers in the the facility. The park is also designating time on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for swimmers who want swim the full length of the pools.
Season passes are on sale for a discounted price through Memorial Day.
The park expects several thousand swimmers to come in this weekend.
